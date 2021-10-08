Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $452.87 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

