Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

