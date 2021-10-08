Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $870,000 Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

