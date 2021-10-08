Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

CEM stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $32.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.