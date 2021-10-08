Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 808 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 299.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.75 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

