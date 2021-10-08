TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $676.88.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $644.06. 144,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,711. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.61. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.