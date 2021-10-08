Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.100-$7.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:TNL traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

