Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 17,422 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,237,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 95,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $692.06 million, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

