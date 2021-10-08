Trexquant Investment LP Has $820,000 Stock Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,254 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 305,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 220,486 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $7,308,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

SID stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

