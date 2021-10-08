Trexquant Investment LP Has $998,000 Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average of $96.04. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

