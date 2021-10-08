Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $967,000 Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $319,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,960,000 after acquiring an additional 170,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD opened at $17.06 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

