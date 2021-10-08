Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE MDU opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

