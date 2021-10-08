Trexquant Investment LP Sells 11,334 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 31.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEAM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

BEAM stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average is $89.82.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.