Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after buying an additional 415,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.20 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

