TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Gap Down to $44.75

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.75, but opened at $43.79. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 278 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 105,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

