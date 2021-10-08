TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.73. 2,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 491,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 65,521 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 351,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter.

