Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 749.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

