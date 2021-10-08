Truist Lowers OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $50.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

ONEW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $641.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $1,809,840. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

