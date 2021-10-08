Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $35,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 68.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 100.0% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 39.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,107. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

