Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

TNP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 315,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,216. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $190.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.44.

TNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 200.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

