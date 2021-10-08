TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.64. TSS shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 11,551 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

