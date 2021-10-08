Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) is Osmium Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Osmium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Tucows makes up about 3.1% of Osmium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Osmium Partners LLC’s holdings in Tucows were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. 20,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $867.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $774,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $324,402.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tucows Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

