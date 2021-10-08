Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Up 0.9%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.26. 17,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 93,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$402.19 million and a P/E ratio of -24.89.

Tudor Gold Company Profile (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

