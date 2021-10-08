Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$22.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.00.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TPZ stock opened at C$17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 171.98. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.