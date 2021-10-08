Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Raised to GBX 60

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

LON TLW opened at GBX 52.45 ($0.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £750.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 15.73 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.60.

In related news, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

