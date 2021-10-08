TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.02 Per Share

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 96.90 ($1.27) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.33.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
