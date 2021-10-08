U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) versus DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Head to Head Review

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

This table compares U.S. Energy and DXI Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $2.33 million 8.35 -$6.44 million N/A N/A DXI Capital $220,000.00 19.35 $4.76 million N/A N/A

DXI Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Energy.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for U.S. Energy and DXI Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -69.79% -27.07% -19.92% DXI Capital N/A -195.99% -242.03%

Summary

U.S. Energy beats DXI Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.