U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 127,990 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $6,327,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

USPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

