UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at $73.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. Kering has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.