Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) shares traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.93 and last traded at $70.93. 22 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNBLF. HSBC raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

