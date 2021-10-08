Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

UFI opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Unifi has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $427.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unifi by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Unifi by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 116,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unifi by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Unifi by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 99,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

