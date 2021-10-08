Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unilever by 45.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after acquiring an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 900,951 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $47,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,485. Unilever has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

