Unistake 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,961.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $9,961.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00060985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00092345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00137454 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,729.10 or 0.99986843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.32 or 0.06740168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,366,796 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

