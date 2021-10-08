United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 3.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

UPS traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $182.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

