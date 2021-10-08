Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $164.20

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $164.20 and last traded at $164.48, with a volume of 5664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.95.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Get Universal Display alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.66.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.