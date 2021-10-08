Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $311.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,988. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $346.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.81 and its 200 day moving average is $163.84.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 130.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

