V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. 38,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,896. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 31.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $108,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

