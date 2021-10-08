Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

VALE opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vale by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 91.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 19.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vale by 6,617.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

