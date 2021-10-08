VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 609,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 21,980,668 shares.The stock last traded at $30.96 and had previously closed at $30.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $39,834,000.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

