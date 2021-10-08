VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,026 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $74.98 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75.

