VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,176,000 after buying an additional 474,875 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,721,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $31.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $31.84.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.