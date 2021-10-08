Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $21,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,274,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.03. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $96.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.