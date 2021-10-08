Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,245,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,796 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.96% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $991,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,060 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

