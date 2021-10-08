Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 232,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $5,566,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 122.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 691.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,667,000 after purchasing an additional 144,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.97 and a 200-day moving average of $283.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.