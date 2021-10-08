Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 40,892 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.26% of Moody’s worth $4,895,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 900.0% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $362.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.71. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.55.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

