Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.07 Billion Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Weyerhaeuser worth $4,072,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 94,894 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 72.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 55,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 258,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

