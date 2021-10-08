Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.67 Billion Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,935,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Synopsys worth $4,670,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after buying an additional 165,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $298.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.20 and a 52-week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

