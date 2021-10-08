Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,934,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,796,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.94% of Equity Residential worth $4,306,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Equity Residential stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

