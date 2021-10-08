Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 89,021 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,776,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of IQVIA worth $5,034,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $243.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

