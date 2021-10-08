Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,134,000 after acquiring an additional 153,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $242.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.